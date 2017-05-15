BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 15 Great Basin Scientific Inc
* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says company reduced conversion price of series b notes to $1.10 per share until july 14, 2017
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says after July 14, conversion price of series b notes will revert to $3.00 per share
* Great Basin Scientific -assuming series b notes are converted, noteholders will receive 1.24 million shares in exchange for conversion in full of series b notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court