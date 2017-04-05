Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 4 Great Canadian Gaming Corp
* Great Canadian Gaming announces change in management
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
* Great Canadian Gaming - appointed Radek Kielar as interim vice-president, finance until such time as permanent CFO is named Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
