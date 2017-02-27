BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Great China Holdings Ltd:
* Shen Li has resigned as an executive director of company
* Hou Yingxuan has been appointed as an executive director and vice-president of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago