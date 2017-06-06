BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand seeks listing on ASX
* It would be seeking a foreign-exempt listing on Australian Stock Exchange
June 6 Great China Holdings Ltd
* Gu Ming has resigned as chief executive but remains as an executive director
* Jiang Tian has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board
* Gong Biao has been appointed as a vice-president of company
* Lai Han has been appointed as chief executive
* Chico's FAS Inc declares cash dividend of $0.0825 per share