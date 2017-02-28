Feb 28 Great Eagle Holdings Ltd:

* Fy statutory revenue hk$8.65 billion versus hk$8.27 billion

* Fy statutory profit attributable to equity holders hk$ 2.77 billion versus hk$3.31 billion

* Final dividend hk$ 0.48 per share

* Special final dividend of hk50 cents per share

* In longer term we expect there will be further improvements in ebitda of ramped up and renovated hotels

* Renovations of different scale of group's certain hotels will have negative impact on ebitda of overseas hotels division in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: