US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 17 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
* Says signed a contract to buy a supramax dry bulk carrier of about 52,450 DWT
* Says vessel is expected to join company's fleet in Q1 FY18 Source text - (bit.ly/2mVXUnD) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)