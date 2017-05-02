Hong Kong stocks snap 5-day winning streak as energy firms hit by oil drop
May 26 Hong Kong stocks broke a five-day winning streak on Friday, as gains in air carriers were offset by weakness in energy shares following a tumble in oil prices.
May 2 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
* Says took delivery of a secondhand supramax dry bulk carrier 'jag Rohan' of about 52,450 DWT
* Says company had contracted to buy vessel in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hong Kong stocks broke a five-day winning streak on Friday, as gains in air carriers were offset by weakness in energy shares following a tumble in oil prices.
* March quarter net loss 56 million rupees versus loss 235.5 million rupees year ago