March 29 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

* Says unit completed acquisition of shares of Greatship Global Energy Services Pte. Ltd

* Says acquisition was from Greatship Global Holdings Ltd. ('GGHL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIL

* Says GGES is now the direct 100% wholly owned subsidiary of GIL w.e.f. March 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: