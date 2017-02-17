BRIEF-India's Shree Rama Newsprint posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 22.2 million rupees versus profit 28.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd :
* Says unit Greatship (India) Limited has sold and delivered "Greatship Disha" to the buyers Source text: bit.ly/2kQnNSg Further company coverage:
May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----