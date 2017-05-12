May 12 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp-

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation commences cash tender offer for its 7.375% senior notes due 2019

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - to purchase any and all of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2019

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - intends to purchase 2019 notes in tender offer using a portion of proceeds from company's concurrently private placement

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer is being made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated may 12, 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., new york city time, on may 19, 2017

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock- offer, with others, to enable co to extend average maturity,reduce weighted average interest rate of outstanding indebtedness

* Great Lakes Dredge - assuming debt offering is consummated, co currently intends to redeem any 2019 notes not purchased pursuant to tender offer