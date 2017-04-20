Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :
* Great Lakes announces receipt of $17 million award on the west coast
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - receipt of $17 million award, with about $3 million in additional options, for corps of engineers west coast regional contract
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - work is expected to commence during Q2 of this year and to be completed by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation