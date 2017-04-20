April 20 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :

* Great Lakes announces receipt of $17 million award on the west coast

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - receipt of $17 million award, with about $3 million in additional options, for corps of engineers west coast regional contract

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - work is expected to commence during Q2 of this year and to be completed by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: