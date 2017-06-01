June 1 Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - ‍still expect to be able to process all of ore stockpiled during shutdown through balance of 2017​

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - "‍higher ore grades of stockpiled ore put us in good position to meet our 2017 production guidance"​