GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Great Panther Silver Ltd:
* Great Panther Silver completes commissioning of Topia processing plant and resumes full production
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - still expect to be able to process all of ore stockpiled during shutdown through balance of 2017
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - "higher ore grades of stockpiled ore put us in good position to meet our 2017 production guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years