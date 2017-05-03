BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great Panther Silver reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly metal production decreased 28% to 730,186 ag eq oz
* Qtrly gold production decreased 8% to 5,178 ounces
* Qtrly silver production decreased 32% to 366,435 silver ounces
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.02
* Qtrly revenue $12.4 million versus $14.1 million
* Production and cost guidance for year ending December 31, 2017 remains unchanged
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results