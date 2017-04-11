BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Great Panther Silver Ltd -
* Reports first quarter 2017 production results
* Says Q1 silver production decreased 32% to 364,995 silver ounces
* Says Q1 gold production decreased 8% to 5,177 gold ounces
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - "Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag Eq Oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results