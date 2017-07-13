FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 13, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver reports Q2 production results

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd-

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2017 production results

* Great Panther Silver - ‍Q2 metal production increased 6% to 1,102,290 silver equivalent ounces from two wholly-owned mexican silver mining operations​

* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million ag eq oz (based on a 70:1 silver:gold ratio) for 2017

* Great Panther Silver - there is a risk that guidance will be affected if co unable to obtain permit for topia phase ii tsf on timely basis or at all

* Great Panther Silver-maintaining cash cost,aisc guidance for 2017 of us$5-6 per payable silver ounce, us$14-16 per payable silver ounce, respectively

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - also maintaining its previously issued cash cost and all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.