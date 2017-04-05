Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Great Panther Silver Ltd:
* Great Panther Silver announces management changes
* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Robert Archer, president and CEO, has advised that he will be stepping down during 2017
* Great Panther Silver - Archer will remain in his current executive role until a successor has been appointed, and thereafter as a member of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
