BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Great Plains Energy Inc:
* Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy file petition for reconsideration with kansas corporation commission
* Westar - petition requests additional time until may 31, to allow discussions between cos to determine if agreeable revised deal may be negotiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: