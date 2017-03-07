Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 6 Great Plains Energy Inc:
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Great Plains Energy Inc - announced pricing of underwritten public offering of $4.3 billion of its senior note
* Says priced $750 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.50%
* Great Plains Energy Inc - says priced $1.15 billion of senior notes due 2022 at 3.15%, $1.4 billion of senior notes due 2027 at 3.90% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.