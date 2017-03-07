March 6 Great Plains Energy Inc:

* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition

* Great Plains Energy Inc - announced pricing of underwritten public offering of $4.3 billion of its senior note

* Says priced $750 million of senior notes due 2020 at 2.50%

* Great Plains energy Inc - says priced $1.15 billion of senior notes due 2022 at 3.15%, $1.4 billion of senior notes due 2027 at 3.90%