BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 4 Great Plains Energy Inc:
* Great Plains Energy reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico on Monday auctioned two-thirds of the shallow water oil and gas blocks up for grabs in the latest round of its energy market opening, surpassing the cautious estimates officials made last week.