BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Great Point Partners lLC:
* Great Point Partners LLC reports 5.24 percent passive stake in PTC Therapeutics Inc as of June 6, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rAlBWB) Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.