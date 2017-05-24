BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
May 24 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* FY portfolio valuation down 4.9% in year
* FY rental value decline of 1.3%
* FY EPRA NAV per share of 799 pence
* Total dividends per share of 10.1 pence up 9.8%
* Fy EPRA earnings of £59.3 million up 24.1% on 2016
* Fy EPRA eps of 17.3 pence
* Since year end, lettings of £5.1 million at 2.1% premium to march 2017 erv; further £6.9 million under offer, 2.4% above march 2017 erv
* 3 committed schemes 65% pre-sold, expected profit on cost of 2%, capex to come of £44.5 million, all due to complete in next 9 months
* Near term, expect uncertain political, economic environment to weigh on rental levels across london's commercial property markets
* Longer term, optimistic that london will retain its status as one of only a handful of truly global cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share