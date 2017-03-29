BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 29 Great Portland Estates Plc:
* Refinances in the us private placement market
* Raised 175 mln pounds through issue of new seven year US private placement notes
* Sterling denominated unsecured debt has a fixed rate coupon of 2.15 pct(representing a margin of 125bp over relevant gilt)
* New issue priced on Feb. 22, signed on March 28 and will close with funds drawn on May 22
* New notes were placed with eight institutional investors
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.