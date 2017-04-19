BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Great Portland Estates Plc:
* Announces its intention to pay a special dividend to shareholders of 32.15 pence per share
* Will be accompanied by a 19 for 20 share consolidation of company's ordinary share capital
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.