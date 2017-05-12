BRIEF-Singlepoint says closed $1 mln convertible promissory note with an institutional investor
* Singlepoint says closed a $1 million company friendly convertible promissory note with an institutional investor Source text for Eikon:
May 12 Great Sky Holdings LLC
* Files to say it raised $7.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $8 million Source text: (bit.ly/2psOW3S)
* FEDHA SP. Z O.O. ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 3,380,913 OF VANTAGE DEVELOPMENT SHARES, REPRESENTING 5.41 PERCENT OF VOTES, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI PKO BP