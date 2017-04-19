BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Great Southern Bancorp Inc:
* Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports preliminary first quarter earnings of $0.81 per diluted common share
* Q1 preliminary earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.4 million
* Qtrly net interest income $38.7 million versus $41.1 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.