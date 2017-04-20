BRIEF-Disneyland Paris extends contract with Segafredo Zanetti
* DISNEYLAND PARIS DECIDED TO EXTEND ITS CONTRACT WITH ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER SEGAFREDO ZANETTI Source text: http://bit.ly/2rWVIfZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 20 Great-Sun Foods Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Taq3fW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DISNEYLAND PARIS DECIDED TO EXTEND ITS CONTRACT WITH ITS OFFICIAL PARTNER SEGAFREDO ZANETTI Source text: http://bit.ly/2rWVIfZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Turkey unit signs engineering contract with GCL ND on geothermal power project for $84.6 million