BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Great Wall Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25
