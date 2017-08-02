FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.719 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

* Great-West lifeco inc - ‍irish life health remains on track to deliver target expense reductions​

* Great-West lifeco inc - qtrly ‍total net premiums $7,772 million versus $9,365​ million at q1-end

* Great-West lifeco inc qtrly ‍earnings per diluted share $0.590​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

