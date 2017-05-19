PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West Lifeco subsidiary announces acquisition of Financial Horizons Group - the leading MGA in the Canadian market
* Transaction is expected to be earnings accretive, although not material to overall Canadian earnings
* Financial horizons group will continue to operate with its own governance and board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.