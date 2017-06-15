BRIEF-Celesio FY adj EBIT falls 29% to EUR 302.6 mln
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
June 15Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iUi6KI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4