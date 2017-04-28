April 28 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 70 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 33.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (19.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of products and subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F3R7Qd

