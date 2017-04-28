BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit facility
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 70 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 33.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (19.9 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of products and subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F3R7Qd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017