BRIEF-Lock-up period for Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff's 327.3 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 327.3 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 26
May 24 Green Cross Health Ltd
* Fy revenue up 9 percent to nz$488 million
* Fy net profit after tax attributable nz$19.6 million, up 15.3 percent
* Directors have resolved to pay a fully imputed final dividend of 3.5 nz cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says lock-up period for 327.3 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 26
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.