Italy set to introduce measures to boost soured loan securitisations
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
Feb 22 Green Dot Corp:
* Green Dot reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Sees Q1 revenue about $230 million
* Q4 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.93
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $830 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, May 29 An Italian parliamentary committee on Monday approved measures aimed at helping the country's lenders sell their soured loans repackaged as securities.
ZAGREB, May 29 Croatia's heavily indebted food producer and retailer Agrokor expects to complete talks with creditors on a new loan soon, the company's crisis manager said on Monday.