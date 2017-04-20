Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Green Plains Partners Lp-
* Green Plains Partners increases quarterly distribution
* Green Plains Partners Lp - board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.44 per unit
* Green Plains Partners Lp - new distribution is 1.0-cent increase over previous quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation