May 1 Green Plains Inc

* Green Plains reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During Q1, green plains produced 326.4 million gallons of ethanol compared with 247.0 million gallons for same period in 2016

* "we believe that 2017 could develop into a favorable year for ethanol margins"

* Green Plains Inc - on April 28, 2017, Green Plains Cattle entered into an amendment of its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility

* Green Plains - amendment entered by Green Plains Cattle increases maximum commitment from $100 million-$200 million until July 31, 2017,when it increases to $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: