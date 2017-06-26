US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Green Plains Inc:
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* Under deal, will exchange 609,562 shares, par value $0.01 per share, about $8.5 million in cash plus accrued but unpaid interest
* Will exchange shares, cash for approximately $17.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 notes Source text: (bit.ly/2sT0rAt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing