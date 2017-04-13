MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Green Plains Inc:
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* 884,220 shares, about $10.6 million common stock, cash in amount of accrued but unpaid interest on 2018 Notes to be exchanged
* The shares, $10.6 million common stock, cash to be exchanged for about $24.1 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 Notes
* Company expects to exchange initial shares on April 19, 2017, and additional shares on April 25, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ovAtlL) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday