July 31 (Reuters) - Green Plains Inc

* Green Plains says on July 28, 2017, Green Plains Trade Group LLC entered into amendment and restatement of Revolving Credit and Security Agreement

* Green Plains Inc says maturity date is extended from November 26, 2019 to July 28, 2022 - SEC filing

* Says amended facility increases principal amount of Revolving Credit facility from $150 million to $300 million - SEC filing