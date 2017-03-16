BRIEF-Freedom Insurance confirms FY17 sales and earnings forecast
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
March 16 Greenbay Properties
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* Acquisition On A 50:50 Shareholding Basis For An Aggregate Cash Consideration Of Eur 219,25 Mln
* A five-year debt facility of EUR 104,5 million at 3-month euribor plus 2,15% has been secured against assets
* Confirms its guidance for year ended september 2017 of a dividend of approximately 0,40 GBP pence per share
* For year ended september 2018, Greenbay expects growth in dividends of approximately 25%.
* Announces appointment of Yeo Whay as chief financial officer - designate