May 30 Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Greenbay has closed its book build announced earlier on Tuesday

* Amount of capital raised was about 1.1 billion rand through placing of 591.3 million new shares at a price of 1.86 rand per share

* Book build was significantly oversubscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)