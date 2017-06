June 29 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier adds two independent directors to board of directors

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Election of Wanda Felton and David L. Starling to company's board of directors

* Greenbrier Companies- Election of two new directors increases Greenbrier's board of directors to nine members, 8 of whom are independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: