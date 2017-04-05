April 5 Mitsubishi Ufj Lease & Finance Co Ltd
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign
agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in
North America
* Greenbrier Companies - co, MUL announced execution of a
MoU to substantially expand parties' existing commercial
relationship in North America
* Greenbrier Companies says MUL intends to grow its
portfolio from 5,000 railcars to a total of 25,000 railcars over
next four years
* Greenbrier Companies says MoU includes a multi-year
purchase commitment by MUL for 6,000 newly-manufactured railcars
from Greenbrier through 2020
* Greenbrier Companies says MUL has committed to obtain all
its newly-manufactured railcars exclusively from Greenbrier
through 2023
* Greenbrier Companies says combined value of transaction
announced exceeds $1 billion
* Greenbrier Companies says MoU provides parties will form
new asset management service entity, owned 50% by each company,
solely for railcars in MUL fleet
* Greenbrier Companies - 5,000 cars currently managed by
Greenbrier will be managed by new entity
* Greenbrier says co will receive fee income from MUL
related to its railcar asset management services
