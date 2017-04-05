April 5 Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09

* Q2 revenue $566.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $521.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75 excluding items

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - "reaffirming our guidance for full year."

* Board declared a 5% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - 2017 deliveries will be approximately 14,000 units - 16,000 units

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - sees 2017 revenue to be $2.0 - $2.4 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S