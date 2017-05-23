BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 Greencore Group Plc
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2
* Greencore CEO says will fully recover costs through pricing and product development activity
* CEO speaking to Reuters in an interview Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing