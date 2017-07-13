BRIEF-Greenergy acquires Irish fuel supplier Inver Energy

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) -

** British independent fuel distributor Greenergy has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the shares of Inver Energy, an Irish-based independent fuel supplier, Greenergy said in a statement

** Inver Energy is a leading fuel supplier for commercial and retail customers in Ireland , and currently supplies 10 percent of demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and heating fuel

** Its business activities include import and storage facilities and fuel supply operations in Ireland, as well as an Irish retail dealer network operating under the Inver brand

** Inver owns 50 percent of the AFSC import and storage facilities at Foynes, on the west coast of Ireland, and also owns a terminal in Cardiff in the UK, a portion of which is leased to Greenergy