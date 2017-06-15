BRIEF-Global Infratech and Finance seeks members' nod for consolidation of shares
* Says seeks members' nod for consolidation of shares from face value of 1 rupee per share to 10 rupees per share
June 15 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kTvdCW
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest up to 350 million yuan ($51.18 million) to boost capital in its joint-stock bank