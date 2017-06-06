UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
June 6 Greenlight Capital:
* Greenlight Capital comments on GM annual meeting results
* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, with respect to GM annual meeting, says "disappointed that shareholders have elected to maintain the status quo"
* Greenlight says GM should consider adding Leo Hindery and Will Thorndike or others with "similar financial market expertise" to its board in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR