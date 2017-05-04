BRIEF-Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia
May 4 General Motors Co:
* Greenlight Capital sends letter to general motors’ shareholders
* Greenlight Capital - urges shareholders to vote for greenlight’s three director nominees and for proposal to split GM common stock into two classes
* Greenlight Capital - "while a higher stock price will not cause GM to sell more cars today, it may be essential to GM's ability to compete in future"
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018