May 15 Greenlight Capital Inc:

* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2qKIyFF) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)