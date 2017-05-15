BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Greenlight Capital:
* Takes share stake of 1.7 million shares in Perrigo Co Plc - SEC filing
* Cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc by 37.8 percent to 2.1 million shares
* Ups share stake in Fred's Inc by 45.4 percent to 2.2 million class A shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2qKIyFF)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2rj5c45)
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.